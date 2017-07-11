Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley's 'Chaos Walking' Lands Spring 2019 Release Date

By Pamela McClintock, The Hollywood Reporter

Chaos Walking — starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley — will hit theaters on March 1, 2019.

Doug Liman is directing the post-apocalyptic thriller, an adaptation of the best-selling YA novel by Patrick Ness, for Lionsgate.

The story takes place in a world where all women have been killed by a germ and all living creatures can hear one another’s thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. Holland stars as a boy forced to flee his town with his loyal dog who comes upon a strange sight: a girl (Ridley).

Holland is currently in theaters in Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming, becoming the latest actor to play the iconic web slinger. Ridley will next be seen in Murder on the Orient Express and the next Star Wars film, The Last Jedi.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Charlie Kaufman worked on the script for Chaos Walking, as did Jamie Linden (Money Monster).

