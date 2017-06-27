Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man cameo in Iron Man 2 fan theory

For perhaps the first time ever, a fan theory might not only have some basis in fact, but may have actually been confirmed.

Marvel fans with impressive recall skills will perhaps remember a brief moment in ‘Iron Man 2’ involving a small boy, and Iron Man mask and a Hammer Drone.

As the drones terrorise a crowd of innocent folk, one of them scans the crowd, and zeroes in on a boy in an Iron Man mask.

As it identifies its target and prepares to fire, the boy raises his hand, in the hope that he can blast the robot with his toy hand laser.

Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark swoops in, just in the nick of time, blasting the drone to bits from behind the boy, and with a ‘nice work, kid’, leaves the boy thinking that he did it.

Check the scene below…

It’s a throwaway moment in an action-packed sequence, but many began to muse that that kid could be none other than a young Peter Parker.

Well, Tom Holland has now confirmed it.

“I can confirm that as of today,” he said to HuffPost.

“I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now.

“It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning.”

(Credit: Sony) More

The ages add up and everything – the boy looks somewhere in the region of nine-years-old, which, if ‘Iron Man 2’ was six years before ‘Captain America: Civil War’, would make Spider-Man 15 in his first appearance in the latter movie.

Also the Stark Expo featured in the movie takes place in Queens, New York. Which happens to be Parker’s nieghbourhood, so it’s even more likely he was there.

Which all fits together rather nicely, we’re sure you’ll agree.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, the first of a new trilogy of Spider-Man movies, is due out on July 5 across the UK.

Read More:

Wonder Woman breaks more records for female-directed films

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will introduce Dazzler

Ron Howard ‘beyond grateful’ for Han Solo job



