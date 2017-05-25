Tom Hardy’s Manchester Attack fundraising page smashes its target

Actor Tom Hardy is fundraising for victims of the Manchester bombing.

And he’s doing incredibly well so far.

After the devastating attack in Manchester which left 59 injured and 22 dead, actor Tom Hardy started his very own Just Giving page… and it’s already met its target in a single day.

Raising a massive £20,000 at the time of writing, it looks as though hardy’s efforts have managed to completely smash the original £15,000 target. And the campaign is still going.

Money raised by Tom Hardy’s Just Giving page will be donated to the British Red Cross Society, whose own Manchester Emergency Fund has raised a staggering £2 million as of yesterday.

“What happened last night at the AG concert in Manchester was a tragedy,” wrote Hardy. “Families and children attacked and murdered; in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert. it is an inconceivable atrocity. There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that Terrorism is an evil thing.”

Potential future 007 Tom Hardy, in Christopher Nolan’s 2010 film ‘Inception’ (credit: Warner Bros) More

“I hope between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love,” he added, “to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done in the wake of last night’s events.”

And he’s not the only one pitching in to help.

The NHS Blood and Transplant urged blood donors to help out by giving blood at the Norfolk House Donor Centre and Plymouth Grove Donor Centre in Manchester today… and it seems so many turned out to help that queues formed outside the donation centres.

Then, there’s the Manchester locals who opened their homes to those affected.

Heading to social media, they made safe places available for those caught up in the Manchester attack – offering spare rooms for those stranded after the chaos.

And don’t forget – you can help out by heading over to Hardy’s Just Giving page, or by pitching in at the official British Red Cross Manchester Emergency Fund website.

