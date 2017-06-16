Tom Hardy starts fundraiser for Grenfell Tower families

From Digital Spy

Tom Hardy has launched a JustGiving page to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on Wednesday evening (June 14).

The 39-year-old actor has already raised over £11,000 of his £15,000 target – bringing the total amount raised, so far, for victims and their families (from all 800 JustGiving pages) to an incredible £2.8million this morning.

The Taboo star, who previously set up Tom Hardy's Manchester Emergency Fund on the JustGiving platform (which is still live and has so far raised over £38k for the British Red Cross), is calling for "dramatic change" following the fire.

In a statement on his fundraising page, entitled Support and Aid for Victims of the Disaster at Grenfell Tower, Tom Hardy wrote: "As a Londoner and as a human being, it is impossible to be unaffected by the harrowing, unnecessary loss of life, injury, sorrow, and the continuing desperate and disturbing situation facing those that were residents of Grenfell Tower, Latimer Road West London.

"It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence. It is impossible not to commend the local community for their response of coming together to support those immediately affected by this tragedy at this time, and I am asking you to please help me raise funds to assist those who are suffering and their families.

"For me, culpability and accountability falls entirely on those responsible for providing secure, safe housing for those who live in public housing and the citizens/residents of the UK who are vulnerable. It is shameful. There must be a dramatic change.

"Tonight, all of the people who lived in Grenfell Tower and survived have lost their homes and are displaced with uncertainty and suffering. Many traumatised are still in hospitals throughout the capital recovering from this tragedy. Many are in a critical condition. And many men, women, and children have lost their lives as a direct result of this gross negligence.

"This disaster feels like it could have been undoubtedly avoided. It is unacceptable in this day and age that men, women, and children are not safe in their homes – homes that are provided by public/social housing – because those homes were not adequately maintained to a correct and appropriate standard. It is shameful."

He concluded: "My heart goes out to those who have lost their lives and their loved ones. My thoughts are with the innocent families who are suffering; those who have lost their homes and possessions, their friends, families, relatives, children and their lives in a disaster which could have been avoided.

"People who now have literally nothing within a matter of hours due to what appears to be a man-made mistake and a gross act of negligence, which demands a full public enquiry. Those found guilty to be held responsible and to account for gross and criminal negligence.

"In the meantime, there are families and children in crisis that desperately need our help and support tonight, both now and ongoing. Please will you help them in any way you can. Every little helps. Thankyou in advance… Tom H".

The fire was reported at Grenfell Tower in Notting Hill shortly before 1am on June 14 and emergency services have confirmed that at least 30 people have died, and nearly 80 people have been treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the fire.