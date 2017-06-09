Tom Hardy "devastated" over death of pet dog Woody

Tom Hardy has posted an emotional tribute to his dog Woody, who passed away this week.

In a lengthy, heartfelt post on his Tumblr page, the actor announces, “it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyostisis Woody passed away, two days ago.

“He was only Age 6. He was Far too young to leave us and We at home are devastated by his loss I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. the world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side.”

Hardy explains that he had found Woody, full name Woodstock, as an eleven-week old stray in Atlanta, Georgia, whilst shooting 2012’s ‘Lawless.’ He soon adopted the dog, and brought him home to London.

Since then, Woody had accompanied Hardy to numerous film sets, including ‘Legend,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ and most recently ‘Dunkirk.’ Woody also sat alongside Hardy when the actor read the bedtime story on CBeebies earlier this year.

Hardy describes his lost dog as “an Angel. And he was my best friend. We went through so much together… everyone who met him loved him. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love.”

