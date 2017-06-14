Tom Hardy's Venom NOT in the MCU with Spider-Man

From Digital Spy

Bad news about Tom Hardy's Venom solo movie: it will not take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Dark Knight Rises actor will be the latest to bring Spider-Man's alien foe to the big screen in the upcoming Sony movie slithering into cinemas next autumn.

This Venom movie has always been precarious for fans because there were indications that it would jumpstart a Sony shared universe of Spider-Man characters - potentially without any involvement from Spidey himself.

Rights to the web-slinger are currently being shared between Sony and Marvel Studios so Tom Holland can play the teen hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming and two upcoming Avengers movies.

Anyone wishing for some more behind-the-scenes dealmaking to bring Venom into the Marvel Cinematic Universe should probably give up hope for now.

In a live-streamed Q&A with fans on Tuesday (June 13), Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked directly if he had any plans to integrate Venom like he did with Spidey.

"No plans to include him in the MCU right now," the executive told Allocine at 10.00 in the video above, adding: "[The Venom movie] is Sony's project."

While Feige didn't shut the door entirely, there's clearly only a tiny sliver of hope at the moment. As of now, we can only accept that Venom will anchor Sony's own superhero universe along with Silver Sable and Black Cat.

Venom will begin filming this autumn in order to meet an October 5, 2018 release date.

