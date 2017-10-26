Tom Hanks to star in sci-fi film 'Bios' from 'Game of Thrones' director

Tom Hanks will star in Bios, the hot spec package making the rounds around town with Game of Thrones helmer Miguel Sapochnik directing.

Penned by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, the story follows a robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic Earth. Built to protect the life of his dying creator’s beloved dog, it learns about life, love, friendship, and the meaning of human life. Hanks will play the ailing creator.

Kevin Misher is producing.

The package started being shopped around earlier this month and is said to have several studios in the mix, including Legendary, Warner Bros., and Studio 8. Once picked up, the plan is to begin shooting the film in the first quarter of 2018 when Hanks’ schedule frees up.

Hanks can be seen next in Steven Spielberg’s The Post as former Washington Post editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee. The film will bow this December and is expected to be an award season contender, as is Hanks. He was recently seen in the STX thriller The Circle.

Sapochnik is best known for his work on the fan-favorite Game of Thrones episode Battle of the Bastards, which earned him an Emmy for best directing.

Hanks is represented by CAA and Sapochnik is repped by WME.

