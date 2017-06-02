Tom Daley to make a cameo in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

More surprising than the fact that the ‘Sharknado’ series is up to its fifth movie already is the list of cameos just announced for said fifth movie.

There’s a glut of mis-matched stars and former stars who turned up on set, including British diving’s Olympic poster boy Tom Daley.

He plays himself in the movie, opposite US diving star and head-banger Greg Louganis, who plays – obviously – a high-end art thief.

(Credit: Syfy) More

The damp pair are joined by the likes of the model Fabio who is playing the pope, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who plays a weapons expert, Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi playing scientists and former Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

There’s also comedians Margaret Cho and Gilbert Gottfried among the motley crew.

Called ‘Sharknado: Global Swarming’, its tagline – ‘Make America Bait Again’ – is already the best thing about it.

And we include the synopsis in that, which describes the action thusly:

“In ‘Sharknado 5: Global Swarming’, the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid) when their young son gets trapped in a traveling ‘nado and transported all over the world. From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet.”

God help us all.

It premieres on Syfy in the US on August 6.

Read More:

Adam Wingard to direct Godzilla Vs Kong

Wonder Woman faces ban in Lebanon

Aladdin: Little Mix star up for Jasmine role



