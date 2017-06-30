Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Gets July 2019 Release Date

By Dave McNary

Paramount Studios has given Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel a July 12, 2019, release date.

Variety reported on May 24 that Joseph Kosinski — who directed Cruise in Oblivion — was the frontrunner to direct Top Gun 2 for Paramount and Skydance Pictures.

Skydance CEO David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the 1986 original, will produce with Cruise. This latest project will be set in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters and explore the end of an era of dogfighting.

Cruise said recently that the title would be Top Gun: Maverick.

