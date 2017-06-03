Tom Cruise reveals title of Top Gun sequel

Looks like Tom Cruise’s character Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell will remain centre stage on the long-delayed ‘Top Gun’ follow-up, as Cruise has revealed the film will be entitled ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

The 54-year old star, currently promoting his latest movie ‘The Mummy,’ let slip the new title in an interview with Access Hollywood, in which he also dropped some hints about what audiences can expect from the sequel.

Put simply: it sounds like lovers of 80s retro chic are going to be in heaven.

The actor and producer promises, “We’re gonna have the same tone that we had from the first one. Stylistically it’s gonna be the same; we’re gonna have the same score, from Harold Faltermeyer.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed, we’re gonna have big, fast machines… it’s a competition film, like the first one. And it’s gonna be in the same vein, the same tone, but a progression for Maverick.”

Other than that, Cruise played his cards close to his chest, refusing to be drawn on whether any of his co-stars from the original ‘Top Gun’ would be back. Nor would he confirm whether the sequel will feature drone warfare as rumoured, only promising, “there’s gonna be jets.” And we should think so.

Other than that, Cruise says, “I’m very excited… it’s a great challenge.”

Cruise broke the news of a ‘Top Gun’ sequel just over a week ago in an interview on Australian television. Very soon afterwards, it was reported that director Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on ‘Oblivion,’ may be set to take the helm.

The original 1986 ‘Top Gun,’ directed by the late Tony Scott and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and the late Don Simpson, catapulted a 24-year old Cruise to super-stardom. The supporting cast included Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Tim Robbins and Meg Ryan.

No release date for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has been announced yet, but Cruise says he expects to start production “probably in the next year.”

In the meantime, Cruise’s latest movie ‘The Mummy’ opens this coming Friday, 9 May.

