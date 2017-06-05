Tom Cruise meets Pablo Escobar in first American Made trailer

‘American Made’ puts Tom Cruise back in the cockpit…

But don’t expect anything like ‘Top Gun’.

‘American Made’ follows the true story of Barry Seal – a hustler and pilot who is unexpectedly recruited by the CIA… and he ends up running one of the biggest covert operations in US history.

And he’s not exactly squeaky clean.

“My name’s Barry Seal,” explains Cruise in a voiceover.

“And some of this shit really happened.”

Tom Cruise as Barry Seal in American Made – Credit: Universal Pictures More

Going from airline pilot to drug smuggler to CIA informant and covert operations runner, the infamous Barry Seal has quite a story to tell… and with director Doug Liman at the helm, it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

And if you’re wondering about the tone of the film, it looks as though Barry Seal is quite the wise guy… Not to mention his frantic suburban landing where Barry emerges from the plane covered in cocaine.

Yeah.

“I was working for the CIA, the DEA and Pablo Escobar,” he explains.

But which one really has Barry’s loyalty? Now, that’s the million-dollar question.

Barry Seal’s luck may have run out – Credit: Universal Pictures More

Either way, ‘American Made’ looks like an excellent reteam of Tom Cruise and Doug Liman, who previously worked together on ‘Edge of Tomorrow’.

And we can’t wait to find out more about the CIA’s favourite drugs mule.

‘American Made’ stars Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays.

Doug Liman directed the movie based on a script by Gary Spinelli.

‘American Made’ heads to cinemas on 25 August 2017.

