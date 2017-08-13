Tom Cruise injured on Mission: Impossible 6 set

Tom Cruise has been injured filming ‘Mission: Impossible 6’.

It reportedly happened while shooting a stunt for the upcoming film.

The ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ star is said to have injured his leg while leaping from one building to another on the London set of the upcoming movie… and it’s reported that he slammed into the side of the building when the stunt went drastically wrong.

The dramatic scene unfolded as Tom Cruise performed the stunt across London rooftops while attached to a safety wire… but he failed to make the jump and was seen hitting the side of the building before clambering up.

And as he makes it onto the rooftop, Tom Cruise was seen limping.

“The 55-year-old actor was in London Sunday when he attempted to leap from a rigging onto a building but he fell short of the mark and hit the building pretty hard,” said TMZ. They also provide a brief video clip of the dramatic event.

“You see Cruise try to limp away and then collapse,” they added. “He then limps back to the edge of the building and is pulled away by crew members on the safety team.”

Tom Cruise is renowned for doing his own stunts, and it’s said that ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ will feature his most dangerous stunt yet. It’s currently unclear whether it’s this stunt which resulted in the actor’s injury.

The full extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

‘Mission: Impossible 6’ stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, and Henry Cavill.

Christopher McQuarrie is both writing and directing the movie.

‘Mission: Impossible 6’ opens in cinemas on 27 July 2018.

