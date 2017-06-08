Tom Cruise Goes Cruising on 'Tom's Cruise' With James Corden

Tom Cruise went cruising on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The boat, named Tom’s Cruise, sailed around on the Thames River in London while James Corden enjoyed the wordplay of James and Thames. And when the famous actor learned that all the rooms on the boat were themed after his movies, he almost couldn’t handle the truth.

The rooms ranged from the Mission Impossible room to the “You can’t handle the truth” booth. There was even an Eyes Wide Shut room, but you had to be 18 years of age or older to go in there.

There were also events on the boat, like a Risky Business contest. Passengers took turn sliding across the floor in their underwear while Corden and Cruise judged their performances. In honor of the film Cocktail, Cruise served up some drinks so sweet and snazzy.

The cruise ended with Cruise in Corden wearing Navy white suits and singing the Top Gun classic, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

Watch the whole cruise video right here:





