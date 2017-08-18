Tom Cruise is 'diabolical', says former Scientologist Leah Remini

Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini has called Tom Cruise ‘diabolical’ in a searing criticism of the Hollywood star.

While taking part in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, Remini was asked bluntly ‘Is Tom Cruise a good person?’ by one user.

The ‘King of Queens’ actress has been a fierce critic of the controversial church, of which Cruise is the most high-profile member, since she left in 2013, but her response was disarming even by her standards.

“No! Just going to get straight to it, no!” she wrote.

“There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.

“Someone could say we all have that – what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diaboloical (sic).

“People who’ve worked with me will say I can be an a**hole – all actors can be. That is different. He’s very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins.”

Miscavige is the leader of the church, and was best man at Cruise’s wedding to Katie Holmes, though many former Scientologists bill him as a ruthless and controlling character.

Rimini, who has called for a federal investigation into the church, recently said that ‘Mad Men’ star Elisabeth Moss, who is also a member of the controversial church, won’t talk to her anymore.

“Elisabeth Moss believes that she can’t talk to me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s a thing in Scientology called ‘acceptable truth.’ It means you only say what’s acceptable to the public. But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality — because I’ve spoken out against Scientology. So she isn’t allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn’t put her in the awkward position.

“I don’t hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she’s continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families. That’s for her to learn — just as I needed to learn it.”

Remini was raised in the church from the age of nine, and penned the explosive memoir ‘Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology’ in 2015.

She won a Television Critics Association Award for her documentary series ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ earlier this month.

Moss reportedly left the room at the ceremony (she was up for an award for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) when Remini took to the stage.

