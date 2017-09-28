Tom Cruise denies that he wore a fake bum in Valkyrie

While not all may be aware, there’s a school of thought that holds with the theory that Tom Cruise wore prosthetic buttocks in his World War II thriller ‘Valkyrie’.

As with most things these days, Twitter is to blame.

A tweet, complete with a screengrab of the moment in question, went viral over the summer, and the evidence it somewhat compelling.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017





So while Cruise is known these days for doing his own stunts, did he knowingly don a stunt arse for the scene?

It would appear that he did not.

Shown the tweet during an interview for Screen Rant, Cruise has now put the record straight.

“I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No,” he said pretty unequivocally, which in turn suggests that that bounteous backside is all Cruise.

“It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me,” he went on. “I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known – I do my own mooning.”

Everyone got that? Good.

