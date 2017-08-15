Tom Cruise breaks two bones, halts production of Mission: Impossible 6 for four months

Tom Cruise’s failed stunt on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ has resulted in two broken bones and a delay to production that could stretch to four months, according to reports.

The star was jumping from one roof to another on the set of the movie in London, but mistimed the manoeuvre, breaking bones in his ankle.

In video captured of the incident at Blackfriars on Sunday, Cruise leaps the gap, grabs on to a ledge, and then pulls himself up, before limping off.

An insider told The Sun: “The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover.

“He is the film’s biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie’s bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming.”





It’s thought that Cruise will have to head back to the US for treatment, and that the injury will likely cause months of delays and rescheduling.

It could also affect the planned release date of July 27, 2018.

Cruise has become known for performing his own stunts in his movies, and notably in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series.

In fact, the elaborate and often dangerous set-pieces Cruise performs have become something of a calling card, with Cruise trying to out-do himself for each new movie.

He was filmed hanging from the outside of an Airbus 400 as it takes off in ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’.

Then for ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’, he was seen scaling the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Though this latest stunt was positively pedestrian by comparison, whether studios will continue to insure him for stunt work following the incident remains to be seen.

‘Mission: Impossible 6’, so far un-suffixed, is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and also stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin.

