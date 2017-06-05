Tom Cruise is back in the pilot's seat in American Made trailer

Tom Cruise is back in the pilot’s seat as he takes on the role of Barry Seal in action-packed crime thriller American Made.

The Top Gun star portrays the real-life hustler and unlikely CIA recruit who was pulled in to run one of the US’s biggest covert operations.

Tom, 54, stars alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright and Jesse Plemons in the movie by Edge Of Tomorrow director Doug Liman.

You can't make this stuff up. Catch the trailer for #AmericanMade. pic.twitter.com/GzzFHntfDI — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 5, 2017





Tweeting the trailer, which sees him crash planes, hand over huge wads of cash and balance his family life, Tom wrote: “You can’t make this stuff up.”

Though he has taken the lead in a number of hit action movies throughout his career, Tom is best known by many fans for playing US navy pilot Maverick in Tony Scott’s 1986 movie Top Gun.

Next year he will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the sixth instalment of Mission Impossible, M:I 6 – Mission Impossible.

American Made is released in UK cinemas on August 25.