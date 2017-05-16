TJ Miller just parasailed into Cannes to promote The Emoji Movie

He did not make it look smooth.

Silicon Valley star TJ Miller is not afraid of looking silly and that certainly came in handy when he was promoting the arrival of The Emoji Movie trailer in Cannes.

He parasailed into the Cannes Film Festival wearing a bright yellow suit and as he approached the Hotel Carlton’s dock, he careered into a speed boat and twisted upside down.

(Arthur Mola/AP) More

He later posed on dry land with characters from the animated movie.

The Silicon Valley funnyman voices Gene, an emoji who can show multiple expressions.

James Corden, Patrick Stewart and Anna Faris also lend their voices to the film.

The Emoji Movie will be released in the UK on August 4.