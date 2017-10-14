Title revealed for Daniel Day-Lewis's final movie

The title has been revealed for the upcoming collaboration between Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson, which will reportedly be the actor’s final performance in a feature film.

Focus Features have revealed that the previously untitled film will be released as ‘Phantom Thread.’

The film’s official synopsis tells us ‘Phantom Thread’ is “a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.”

It will be the second time Anderson and Day-Lewis have worked together, their first collaboration having been 2007’s ‘There Will Be Blood,’ which won the leading man his second Best Actor Academy Award.

Daniel Day-Lewis in his earlier collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007’s ‘There Will Be Blood’ (credit: Paramount) More

Day-Lewis had previously taken the Best Actor Oscar for 1989’s ‘My Left Foot,’ and subsequently won a third for 2012’s ‘Lincoln.’ To date, the 60-year old Brit is the only actor to be awarded that accolade on three occasions.

It was announced in June of this year that Day-Lewis intended to step back from the acting profession. An official statement from his spokeswoman Leslee Dart declared, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Following his early success in the 1980s, Day-Lewis made a series of acclaimed films in the 1990s including ‘The Last of the Mohicans,’ ‘The Age of Innocence’ and ‘In the Name of the Father.’

However, he has always shied away from celebrity, and worked less prolifically since the turn of the century; ‘Phantom Thread’ will be the sixth film he has made in the past 20 years.

Co-starring Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps, ‘Phantom Thread’ opens in UK cinemas on 2 February 2018.

