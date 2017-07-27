Titanic stars Billy Zane, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunite to save icebergs

Reunion… Titanic stars get together for Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation gala – Credit: Instagram

Icebergs still appear to be a matter of deep concern to Billy Zane, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The ‘Titanic’ love triangle reunited this week, and Zane was there with his camera phone to capture the moment – which also happened to fall on the movie’s 20th anniversary.

“Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure. @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn,” he captioned.





They were all attending an annual gala in St Tropez for DiCaprio’s environmental foundation.

A charity auction was one of the attractions of the evening, one of the prizes going under the hammer being a private dinner with DiCaprio and Winslet in New York.

Zane, DiCaprio and Winslet aside, it was a star-studded event, with Madonna and Lenny Kravitz singing live, and the likes of Cate Blanchett and Tom Hanks in attendance.

(Credit: Fox) More

Last year, the gala raised $45 million for the DiCaprio Foundation.

DiCaprio and Winslet played star crossed lovers Jack and Rose in James Cameron’s 1997 epic, with Zane as Rose’s dastardly fiancé Cal Hockley.

