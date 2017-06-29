It's time to 'friend up' for the first My Little Pony: The Movie trailer

The land of Equestria is a land of balloon animals, cupcakes and ponies. Little ones.

Yep, it’s the first trailer for ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’, so that means as much Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity as you can physically stand.

And all is well in Ponyville, until the arrival of the villainous Tempest (voiced by Emily Blunt) who threatens the entire equestrian way of life.

Liev Schrieber takes some time out of the LA underworld as Ray Donovan to play henchman The Storm King, while Kristen Chenoweth plays mer-pony Princess Skystar.

In fact, there’s a few celebrity turns going down – including Zoe Saldana as Captain Celaeno, Michael Pena as Grubber, Taye Diggs as strange cat creature Capper and pop star Sia as Songbird Serenade.

As in the TV show, Tara Strong is Twilight Sparkle, Ashleigh Ball is Applejack and Rainbow Dash, Shannon Chan-Kent voices Pinkie Pie, Andrea Libman is Fluttershy and Tabitha St. Germain is Rarity.

‘Friend up’, as the ponies say, on October 20.

