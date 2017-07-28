Tim Curry's killer clown Pennywise makes a secret cameo in new trailer for Stephen King's IT

It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but Tim Curry’s homicidal children’s entertainer from the first screen version of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ makes an all too brief appearance in the latest trailer.

Towards the end of the clip, during its most tense (and then frightening) sequence, just tucked in behind the new Pennywise, played by Bill Skarsgård, is a likeness of the old one in a room filled with terrifying clown dolls.

(Credit: New Line Cinema) More

Curry played the role of the Maine-based shapeshifter back in 1990, in director Tommy Lee Wallace’s two-part miniseries based on King’s 1986 novel.

And that iconic make-up is still enough to send a shiver down the spine.

(Credit: ABC) More

This time, it’s helmed by Argentine director Andrés Muschietti, who made the 2013 horror movie ‘Mama’.

It stars Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Sophia Lillis as members of The Losers Club, a group of teenage outcasts who are tormented by Skarsgård’s Pennywise.

King himself has already seen an early cut of the movie, and let fans know back in March that it was in good hands.

Producer Seth Grahame-Smith dropped on his Instagram page: “Steve asked me to pass along that he saw a screening of IT today and he wanted to let everybody know that they should stop worrying about it as the producers have done a wonderful job with the production.”

It’s due out in the UK on September 8.

