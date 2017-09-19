Tim Curry jokes that the finale of original It 'wasn't scary... or convincing'

While Tim Curry’s make-up from the 90s TV miniseries of Stephen King’s ‘It’ is indelibly carved into our psyches (whether you’ve actually seen it or not), it’s worth discussing the ending.

In the version made for the ABC network in 1990, helmed by director Tommy Lee Wallace, Curry’s murderous clown ends up turning into a massive spider, another form for this generation-spanning evil.

But is it scary? Well, not really.

Speaking at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Curry explained how much he was looking forward to seeing Bill Skarsgard’s take on Pennywise, and also his hopes for Andy Muschietti’s remake.

“I like Skarsgard very much, I think he’s very clever. It’s going to be interesting to see which sort of clown face he puts on, because it’s not an obvious clown face at all,” he said.

(Credit: Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) More

“I hope they make the end better, because on TV I turned into a sort giant spider. And it was not very scary. Or convincing.”

“I have a lot of sympathy for child actors,” he added. “Most of them don’t know what the hell they’re doing there.

(Credit: ABC) More

“There’s a point in ‘It’, at the beginning of the movie, this little kid called Georgie is sailing his paper boat down the gutter, and it goes down the drain, and Pennywise grabs it. And Georgie puts his hand down the drain, and I grab it, and say ‘down here, we float’.

“He stopped and said ‘Tim’, and I say ‘yeah?’ and he says ‘you’re scaring me’. I said to him ‘Gee, I’m so sorry, but that’s what I’m supposed to be doing’.”

Asked if he thought the child had been in therapy for years, he joked: “I hope so!”

‘It’ – which has made a sturdy $372 million at the worldwide box office – is out now across the UK.

Read More:

The Rock posts teaser for new Jumanji trailer

Studio defends mother! after audience backlash

Fox push Logan as Oscar contender



