Tim Burton’s Dumbo adds Oscar winner Alan Arkin

Roll up, roll up – ‘Dumbo’ is heading back to the big screen.

And it looks as though Alan Arkin will be joining him.

According to Variety, the 83-year-old American actor will be joining the cast of Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ alongside Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green.

“Alan Arkin has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Dumbo’ directed by Tim Burton,” they revealed. “The film’s cast already includes Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, and Danny DeVito. Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins will also appear in their first film roles.”

But who will he be playing?

“Arkin will play J Griffin Remington, a Wall Street tycoon.”

The original ‘Dumbo’ followed the story of an outcast young elephant who continues to strive to reach his potential… but it sounds as though the upcoming remake will be going in a very different direction.

Tim Burton’s live-action ‘Dumbo’ follows Holt Farrier (played by Colin Farrell) – a former circus star, whose life is turned upside down when he returns from the war. Thankfully, the circus owner Max Medici (played by Dany DeVito) enlists him to look after a new-born elephant whose enormous ears make him a laughing stock…

But when Holt’s kids discover that Dumbo can fly, it’s not long before persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (played by Michael Keaton) and an aerial artist named Colette Marchant (played by Eva Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star.

It’s unclear how Alan Arkin’s role will come into this, but it’s still a great addition to an already star-studded cast.

‘Dumbo’ will star Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin.

Tim Burton will direct the movie, based on a script by Ehren Kruger.

‘Dumbo’ heads to cinemas on 29 March 2019.

