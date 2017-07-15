Tim Burton’s Dumbo adds Michael Keaton, Eva Green and more

Disney’ live-action ‘Dumbo’ just unveiled its cast.

And it includes some pretty big names.

Appearing at Disney’s D23 expo, the live-action remake of ‘Dumbo’ by director Tim Burton has unveiled several cast members… including Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny Devito, and Eva Green.

And it’s heading to cinemas in 2019.

Although no footage was screened, Disney did reveal a rather cool image of director Tim Burton aboard Casey Jr – the iconic train from the original animated movie… and folks who attended the expo report they were also shown some colourful concept art.

“Peter Sciretta says that the art is colorful and fantastical, very much in line with the aesthetic established by his Alice in Wonderland movie,” said SlashFilm. “Take from that what you will.”

Disney’s live-action Dumbo heads to cinemas in 2019 – Credit: Disney More

And they even revealed who the next cast members will be playing.

Eva Green will star as a French trapeze artist named Colette, who becomes employed by the film’s villain. On that front, Michael Keaton will suit up as the villainous Vandemere – a new circus owner who bought out the previous owner, played by Danny Devito. Colin Farrell will play a widowed father of two kids from Kentucky, who befriends Dumbo.

And it sounds as though they’ll be adding quite a bit to the original story.

Apparently, Disney is seeking to “add a unique family story that parallels Dumbo’s journey” essentially lengthening the 1941 film’s hour-long runtime with new material which “deepens the circus aspect of the story.”

‘Dumbo’ will star Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny Devito and Eva Green.

Tim Burton will direct the movie, based on a script by Ehren Kruger.

‘Dumbo’ heads to cinemas in 2019.

