Tilda Swinton May Have Created a Manimal in Netflix's 'Okja': First Teaser

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho is one of world cinema’s great artists, a filmmaker whose flair for grand genre spectacle, intimate drama — and goofy humor — is nearly unparalleled. Those talents are on full display in virtually every one of his films, including the serial killer thriller Memories of Murder (2003), the rampaging monster movie The Host (2006), the deranged murder mystery Mother (2009), and the train-bound sci-fi saga Snowpiercer (2013), his first English-language film, which starred Chris Evans, Ed Harris, and Tilda Swinton. For his follow-up to that critically acclaimed hit, he’ll reteam with Swinton — joined by cast mates Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, and Ahn Seo-hyun — for another larger-than-life tale, Okja, for Netflix, which has now released the film’s debut teaser (watch it above).

Due this summer, Okja (according to The Hollywood Reporter) will return Bong to monster-mash territory. It’s a tale of a young girl who lives in the South Korean mountains with her mysterious friend known as Okja — a creature that’s something like an animal-human hybrid. When Okja disappears, the girl goes in search of her companion, who, if the above trailer is any indication, was created by Swinton’s character, apparently another in the actress’ long line of eerie-looking figures.

Produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B (which is responsible for two of the past four Oscar winners for Best Picture, in 12 Years a Slave and now, Moonlight), Okja will arrive in select theaters on June 28, which is when it’ll also debut on the streaming service.

