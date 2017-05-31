Thunderball Bond girl Molly Peters dies at 75

Molly Peters… the Thunderball actress has died at the age of 75 – Credit: United Artists

Molly Peters, the actress best known for her role in Bond movie ‘Thunderball’, has died at the age of 75.

News of her death was announced via the official James Bond Twitter account yesterday.

We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/6k3Ifs2gpY — James Bond (@007) May 30, 2017





Peters starred as Nurse Patricia Fearing opposite Sean Connery’s Bond in the 1965 movie, with her role accompanied by not a little controversy.

As the first Bond girl to remove her clothes, the scene in which she embraces Bond in a steam room almost earned the picture an x-rating from the BBFC.

Peters was first discovered by the director and screenwriter Terence Young, who had directed both ‘Dr. No’ in 1962 and ‘From Russia With Love’ in 1963.

Following ‘Thunderball’, she appeared in the movie ‘Target For Killing’ with Stewart Granger and Klaus Kinski in 1966.

But her acting career wound up in 1968, with a role in the British-made Jerry Lewis comedy ‘Don’t Raise The Bridge, Lower The River’, alongside Terry-Thomas, Bernard Cribbins and Patricia Routledge.

According to a commentary on the DVD release of ‘Thunderball’, Peters’ career faltered due to a disagreement over a binding contract with her agent.

She also suffered a minor stroke in 2011.

The news of Peters’ death follows that of Roger Moore, who died last week at the age of 89 following a short battle with cancer.

