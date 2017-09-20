Three-hour super-cut of Superman: The Movie set for release

For many, Richard Donner’s ‘Superman: The Movie’ is the quintessential superhero film.

And for those fans, the news of a cut with nearly 40 minutes of extra footage will be greeted with unmitigated joy.

The three-hour version of the film was broadcast back in 1982 on ABC in the US, but has never made available for those fans who didn’t manage to hit record on their VHS players at the time.

But Warner Bros has announced a double-header Blu-ray release as part of its Warner Bros Archive Collection.

The double-disc will feature the ‘special edition’, put together by Richard Donner in 2000, plus the rare ‘3-hour-long TV version’, clocking in at 188 minutes.

It will also feature a host of extras too, including screen tests and documentaries.

The movie, which starred Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel, Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, Margot Kidder as Lois Lane and Marlon Brando – briefly – as Superman’s father Jor-El, was a box office smash on its release.

It made $300 million from its $55 million budget, around $763 million in today’s money.

There’s no release date set for the new Blu-ray as yet.

