Three directors head up shortlist for Bond 25

Bond 25… director shortlist is down to three – Credit: Sony

While Daniel Craig is still only rumoured to be back for Bond 25, Eon Productions has three directors in the mix to take the reigns from Sam Mendes.

According to Variety, Yann Demange is the frontrunner, the French-born, London-raised helmsman of Northern Ireland conflict thriller ’71’ and ‘Top Boy’ for Channel 4.

He’s just recently wrapped ‘White Boy Rick’ for Columbia Pictures too, starring Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

(Credit: Reuters) More

Also said to be in the mix are Denis Villeneuve, and David Mackenzie.

Villeneuve would also make sense, having worked recently with cinematographer Roger Deakins on ‘Bladerunner 2049’, the lensman who made ‘Skyfall’ look the way it did.

The pair also worked together on ‘Sicario’, though it’s not known whether Deakins would be on board for Bond 25.

Meanwhile, Scottish director David Mackenzie impressed with his neo-western ‘Hell or High Water’ last year.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the movie now has a release date of November 8, 2019, and it’s ‘likely’ that Craig will be back in the tuxedo as the British secret agent.

The New York Times reported two sources close to the production saying that Craig has signed on the line.

Meanwhile, tabloid reports out yesterday claim that Craig has inked a £47 million deal to make two more films, but that’s thus far unconfirmed.

The movie will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Read More:

Jason Statham’s most underappreciated roles

James Cameron plans new Terminator trilogy

Female-centred John Wick spin-off in the works



