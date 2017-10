A: The traditional way if you look at president Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls. No, I didn't say Obama and other presidents didn't make calls...I didn't say that...DIdn't...Not....I was told by the generals...it was the generals that say that, I am just repeating what the generals said...I didn't say it. Didn't...Not...Not...covfefe bigly not...blame the generals...