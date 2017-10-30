Thor: Ragnarok’s Grandmaster may appear in a Marvel movie with The Collector

The Grandmaster? And The Collector?

In a Marvel movie together? Just shut up and take my money.

During an interview with Fandango, Marvel boss Kevin Feige hinted that Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster and Benicio del Toro’s Collector could well end up sharing the screen.

“It would be awesome man. It would be great,” he said at the thought of the two Marvel characters appearing on screen together. “We love the idea that they’re brothers.”

And there’s a bit more to it than that…

“If you go on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout attraction at California Adventure in Anaheim, you will see a picture on Collector’s wall of he and the Grandmaster playing some sort of a space chess game, which right now is the only place you can see the two of them in a frame together, but let’s hope that changes someday.”





Of course, The Grandmaster and The Collector have already been revealed to be brothers.

But getting the two of them together in one movie?

Surely that’s a recipe for success… and when Fandango suggested that the ‘space chess’ photo could be a scene from an upcoming movie, Kevin Feige seemed to like the idea.

“Exactly!” he said.

Could the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout’ ride actually tease a scene from an upcoming Marvel movie? And could that be ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?

It certainly seems like a natural fit for the two to team up together.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But we hope that Marvel… uhh… finds a way.

