Thor: Ragnarok’s Cate Blanchett wants more female villains

Cate Blanchet stars as the Goddess of Death in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

And it looks as though she wants to see more female villains on the big screen…

During an interview with E! Online, the 48-year-old actress explained why the role of Hela was so important to her… and why she wants to see more female villains on the big screen.

“I didn’t realize… I was inhabiting the first female Marvel villain onscreen,” she explained. “I thought, ‘Surely not… well, no actually that’s true.’ There’s been many, many, many [female villains] in the comic books, but they’ve been a little tardy in bringing them to the screen, so hopefully there will be a lot more villainesses.”

But is she really Marvel’s first big screen female villain?

Well… actually, no.

Several other female villains come to mind – Nebula from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, and Scarlet With from ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ were both villainous in nature before redeeming themselves.

Even for a straight up female villain, you only have to look to Ayesha in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’.

Of course, Hela will be the first main female antagonist… so you can kina see what Cate Blanchett means. But considering the rest of her villainous Marvel sisters, her point kinda misses the mark.

Cate Blanchett opposite Karl Urban in Thor: Ragnarok - Credit: Marvel More

Either way, we can’t wait to see how she fares in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

And it looks as though she’s about to give the God of Thunder hell.

“Half of my costume was done in post,” she revealed. “So, a lot of the time I was trying to look fierce and bad and indomitable in a mocap [motion capture] suit which is pretty hard to do.”

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

Taika Waititi directed the movie, based on a script by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, and Eric Pearson.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in cinemas on 27 October 2017.

