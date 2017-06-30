'Thor: Ragnarok' Gets a Fun 8-Bit Trailer Adaptation

Marvel fans will get to see Spider-Man and Iron Man team up for some high-flying action in next week’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that’s not the only 2017 film from the studio that promises to pair up some iconic heroes. This November’s Thor: Ragnarok will find the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) locating the MIA Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a most unlikely place — the arena of the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), where the two Avengers are forced to do battle. With a cast that also features Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, Karl Urban, and Tom Hiddleston, it’s a safe bet to deliver some larger-than-life action — although a new version of its trailer casts its material in more scaled-down, old-school form.

That’s right, there’s now an 8-Bit version of the Thor: Ragnarok trailer, which follows in the grand tradition of JoBlo’s similar video game-ish do-overs for Captain America: Civil War, Wonder Woman, and Justice League. As you can see from the above, it’s a meticulously crafted re-creation, with all the moments found in the live-action version below, just with fuzzy graphics and archaic sound effects.

As with its predecessors, this latest 8-bit trailer has us craving an actual NES-style adaptation of the upcoming film, which is being directed by Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), and which is due in theaters on Nov. 3. Alas, in this day and age of modern consoles, that’s likely nothing more than a pipe dream, meaning this trailer — and its rocking Led Zeppelin score — will have to suffice.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Watch the official trailer:

