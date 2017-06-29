'Thor: Ragnarok' Spawns Some Smashing Hulk Toys

Thor: Ragnarok has already spawned Marvel’s most-watched trailer ever. Now the threequel is spawning some smashing toys. Hasbro has begun unveiling its lineup and, as with the Lego playsets we revealed earlier, the toys and role-play items play up the gladiatorial match between Avengers frenemies Hulk and Thor.

The Hasbro roster includes supersized electronic figures of the characters, featuring sound effects and phrases based on their epic cinematic showdown. The 12-inch Thor ($19.99) comes equipped with dual swords, while the 13-inch Hulk ($34.99) has removable armor. When you put them next to each, they interact.

Those who prefer to take their combat to the next level can gear up as the two heroes. Hasbro is offering the “Hulk-Out Mask” ($19.99), which changes expression as you open and close your mouth; “Hulk Smash FX Fists” ($29.99) featuring an accelerometer that detects different movements and produces various sound effects accordingly; and “Thor Rumble Strike Hammer” ($19.99), which brings the thunder with each swing.

Hasbro’s toys will hit in the fall, perfectly timed to the Nov. 3 release of Thor: Ragnarok and, of course, the holiday season.

