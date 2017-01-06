'Thor: Ragnarok' Shares New On-Set Photo and Synopsis Revealing Hulk vs. Thor 'Gladatorial Contest'

Although Marvel fans have a pretty good idea about what Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was up to while his Avengers buddies were smacking each other around during Captain America: Civil War — he was hanging out with his new roommate Darryl — they’ve been largely kept in the dark about his upcoming adventure Thor: Ragnarok, save for some clues provided by the casting of Mark Ruffalo (as the Hulk) and Jeff Goldblum (as the Grandmaster). Now, the studio has released an official plot synopsis for the film — and it confirms plot points many have long suspected.

Over at Marvel.com, the studio has delivered a new photo from the set, featuring Hemsworth listening intently to director Taika Waititi. And along with that peek comes a brief but revealing rundown of Thor: Ragnarok’s story:

“In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger — the Incredible Hulk!”

What this means is that the third solo outing for the God of Thunder will at least partially be based on Planet Hulk, a popular comics storyline in which the not-so-jolly green giant becomes an intergalactic gladiator. And it also suggests that Waititi’s contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — which he says will boast his own distinctive directorial style — will feature quite a bit more of this sort of titan-vs.-titan action:

Co-starring Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins, Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on Nov. 3. For more, visit Marvel.com.

