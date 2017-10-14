Thor: Ragnarok will have a running time of 130 minutes

From Digital Spy

It appears Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi was stretching the truth a little when he hinted that the movie would be one of the shortest in the Marvel canon.

In fact, the new movie is actually going to be the longest in the Thor series with a run time of 130 minutes and 21 seconds according to the BBFC.

Back in July, Waititi said of Ragnarok: "It's not gonna be a very, very long film. I think stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time.

"I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours."

While it isn't quite three hours, the movie's run time means it will last well over two hours, putting it not so far behind the likes of Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers.

We're also assuming that the run-time will include the two post-credit scenes, which we've been doing a little speculating about here.

As anticipation builds-up for the new Thor movie - which is already getting very positive early buzz - a new TV spot has landed, suggesting that Thor is not the strongest Avenger.

Thor: Ragnarok will be released in UK cinemas on October 24 and US cinemas on November 3. Watch the trailer below:

