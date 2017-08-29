Thor: Ragnarok release date brought forward in the UK

By Odin’s beard, we’re getting ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ earlier than we thought!

Disney has announced that ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ will be arriving in UK cinemas a full three days earlier than originally planned. The new release date for the third Thor solo movie is Tuesday 24 October, moving up from Friday 27 October.

This means we’ll get it in the UK a full 10 days earlier than America. That’ll teach you for spoiling every episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ for us on a Monday morning.

The third Thor movie is one of the most hotly-anticipated Marvel Studios film of recent memory thanks to its all-star superhero roster than includes the mighty Thor, Hulk, Doctor Strange and, of course, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

‘Hunt For The Wilderpeople’ director Taika Waititi is behind the camera for the latest MCU instalment that includes elements from the fan-favourite comic run ‘Planet Hulk’. Written by Greg Pak, the 2006-2007 ‘Incredible Hulk’ storyline found the Hulk battling alien creatures in a gladiatorial contest while exiled from Earth.

Here’s the synopsis: In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk! “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into U.K. cinemas on Tuesday 24th October, 2017.

