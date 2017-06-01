'Thor: Ragnarok' Plot Details Revealed Via New Lego Sets (Spoiler Alert!)

Warning: This story contains some key plot points for Thor: Ragnarok, avert your eyes if you wish to remain unspoiled.

Twenty-four hours after debuting on April 10, Thor: Ragnarok was the most-watched trailer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans flipping out over the climactic scene pitting Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor against his Avengers buddy Hulk. This summer, you’ll get a chance to re-create that internet-breaking moment in your living room thanks to Lego, which is releasing two playsets based on the upcoming MCU installment. Yahoo Movies has your first peek at the Thor: Ragnarok sets, both of which reveal some new plot details and even a previously unknown — and spoiler-worthy — character.

First up is “Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash,” featuring our heroes in full gladiatorial mode. The box blurb spills some beans:

Role-play an arena duel between Thor and Hulk and then team up with these 2 old friends to topple Grandmaster. This awesome Lego Marvel Super Heroes Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash set features an arena with a sliding gate, secret weapons rack, 2 toppling pillars, smash-function wall, and an opening prison cell. Use Thor’s super jumper to knock Grandmaster off his throne and Loki off his seat. Includes 4 mini-figures plus a Hulk big figure with assorted weapons and accessories to intensify the action play.

We are shocked — shocked! — to learn that Thor and Hulk don’t remain adversaries for long. The Lego description confirms what we already knew about Ragnarok: the two Avengers will team up to free themselves from the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and then rush back to Asgard to battle Hela (Cate Blanchett) and her army.









