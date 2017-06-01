'Thor: Ragnarok' Plot Details Revealed Via New Lego Sets (Spoiler Alert!)

Warning: This story contains some key plot points for Thor: Ragnarok, avert your eyes if you wish to remain unspoiled.
Twenty-four hours after debuting on April 10, Thor: Ragnarok was the most-watched trailer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans flipping out over the climactic scene pitting Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor against his Avengers buddy Hulk. This summer, you’ll get a chance to re-create that internet-breaking moment in your living room thanks to Lego, which is releasing two playsets based on the upcoming MCU installment. Yahoo Movies has your first peek at the Thor: Ragnarok sets, both of which reveal some new plot details and even a previously unknown — and spoiler-worthy — character.
First up is “Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash,” featuring our heroes in full gladiatorial mode. The box blurb spills some beans:
Role-play an arena duel between Thor and Hulk and then team up with these 2 old friends to topple Grandmaster. This awesome Lego Marvel Super Heroes Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash set features an arena with a sliding gate, secret weapons rack, 2 toppling pillars, smash-function wall, and an opening prison cell. Use Thor’s super jumper to knock Grandmaster off his throne and Loki off his seat. Includes 4 mini-figures plus a Hulk big figure with assorted weapons and accessories to intensify the action play.
We are shocked — shocked! — to learn that Thor and Hulk don’t remain adversaries for long. The Lego description confirms what we already knew about Ragnarok: the two Avengers will team up to free themselves from the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and then rush back to Asgard to battle Hela (Cate Blanchett) and her army.
Speaking of the emo-riffic death goddess, the other new Lego set is “The Ultimate Battle for Asgard,” in which Thor and his allies try to stop Hela from destroying Asgard, an event known in Norse mythology — and Marvel’s comics — as Ragnarok.
The official product description offers the following tidbits:
Fly the Commodore spaceship and team up with Thor, Bruce Banner, and Valkyrie to take on Hela, her Berserkers, and the Fenris Wolf in this exciting Lego Marvel Super Heroes: The Ultimate Battle for Asgard set. The Commodore has 2 dual stud shooters and a mini-figure-drop function, while the buildable Fenris Wolf figure features posable joints for different battle poses. Includes 6 mini-figures with assorted weapons such as Thor and Hela’s firing Power Blasts to intensify the role-play action.
Let’s unpack that a bit: the Commodore, which is briefly spotted in the trailer, appears to be the mode of transportation bringing Thor, Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) from the Grandmaster’s arena to Asgard.
The big reveal, however, is Fenris Wolf. A figure based in Norse legend, the lupine monster (and namesake of the Harry Potter werewolf Fenrir Greyback) has been a fixture in Thor comic books. It is prophesied to be the creature that devours Odin, setting in motion the destruction of the Asgardian pantheon; in various storylines, both Hela and Loki unleashed Fenris Wolf on Asgard, only to be thwarted by the god of thunder. The Lego version features glow-in-the-dark eyes.
A closer look at the mini-figs shows that Bruce Banner has two faces, normal Ruffalo mode and one with green eyes, signaling his impeding transformation into Hulk.
Likewise, both Hela and Thor have “Power Blasts.” In the Avenger’s case, he looks different from what we’ve seen before in this mode.
Although the sets won’t be available until Aug. 1 in the U.S., the rest of the world can buy them today. Thor: Ragnarok, meanwhile, arrives in theaters on Nov. 3.
