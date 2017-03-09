‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Photos Show Chris Hemsworth’s New Haircut and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

Cue the infighting in the Thor fandom. New photography from the set of Thor: Ragnorak debuted in Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday and Chris Hemsworth’s short haircut is sure to divide fans into two camps: lovers of the long hair and crushers on the new cropped cut.

In the photos, the bulked-up Hemsworth is often joined by Marvel newcomer Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. We also get a first look at Jeff Goldblum as the manipulative “pleasure-seeker” (his words) Grandmaster and Cate Blanchett as villain Hela. Returning to the Marvel stage are Mark Ruffalo as the big green Hulk, AKA Bruce Banner, and Tom Hiddleston as Thor’s adoptive brother and nemesis Loki.

Director Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) also appears in the shots, directing Thompson and Hemsworth or chilling out on set. Some of the shots are candid while others are clearly in the midst of filming a scene, like the one of Banner and Thor grasping each other in… Amazement? Anger? Surprise?

The newest edition in the Thor franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has the two pitted against each other in a gladiator duel keeping Thor from returning to Asgard and stopping Hela from initiating the catastrophic Ragnarok. The shots show Thor in his new warrior costume and equipped with the two swords he’s forced to use while Mjolnir is out of his reach.

Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to come out Nov. 3.

