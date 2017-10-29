Thor: Ragnarok is number one film in the UK

Superhero film Thor: Ragnarok has shot to the top of the UK box office after grossing an estimated £12 million.

The Marvel movie, starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role, took in the sum during its first six days on release.

The hefty haul means the film had the fourth biggest opening weekend of 2017, behind Beauty And The Beast, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Fate Of The Furious.

Banking £6.8 million over the three days of the weekend, Thor also takes home the trophy for the biggest non-James Bond October opening weekend in the UK or Ireland.

The movie also performed well internationally, grossing as estimated $107.6 million (£81.9 million) during the opening weekend.