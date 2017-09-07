Thor: Ragnarok may feature the Infinity Gauntlet

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ leads directly into ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

And it might even feature the Infinity Gauntlet itself.

During a rather cool set visit, the folks at ComicBook.com confirmed that ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ will tie into the upcoming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Not exactly a huge surprise. But it may even feature the Infinity Gauntlet.

“We didn’t wanna get bogged down in Infinity Stones,” said Hemsworth, also promising that ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is “its own film”. “I spoke to [Infinity War directors Anthony & Joe Russo] before I even had the script for this,” he added, “and said, ‘How does this link into that? What can we look out for?’ And then, ‘How do we continue this tone because we want to do something different here,’ and so on.”

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

Unfortunately, nobody on set was able to confirm this, but ComicBook.com notes that this appears to have extended to an appearance by Star-Lord’s space craft, The Milano, as well as the Infinity Gauntlet – a powerful artefact owned by Marvel villain, Thanos.

And that’s huge news.

The Infinity Gauntlet gives Thanos immense power, and in the comic books, it’s powered by the Infinity Stones – a number of gems which are socketed into the back of the gauntlet itself.

Several of these gems have already appeared throughout the MCU.

You’ll know them as The Tesseract from ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, The Aether from ‘Thor: The Dark World’, The Orb from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and Loki’s Scepter – the gem from which was used to create The Vision in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

But there’s still two more to find…

How does Thanos get hold of these gems?

At the moment, that remains unclear – especially as some of them are still in the possession of Marvel’s heroes. But whether it’s powered up or not, it looks as though the Infinity Gauntlet might just be in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

“Without giving anything away, [Thor: Ragnarok] definitely leads nicely into [Avengers: Infinity War], as they all tend to do,” said Hemswroth. “But this being called Ragnarok, which everyone knows what that means, this is going to affect the larger universe.”

Will the Infinity Gauntlet be part of the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ story or will it appear in the background somewhere? Could it even be part of a post credits scene? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

Taika Waititi directed the movie, based on a script by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, and Eric Pearson.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in cinemas on 27 October 2017.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet