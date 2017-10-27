'Thor: Ragnarok': Jaimie Alexander explains why Lady Sif is MIA

Thor: Ragnarok opens next week and while nearly every Asgardian of the franchise has returned for the third installment, there is one major character missing in action: Jaimie Alexander‘s Lady Sif.

Alexander played Sif in both Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and made appearances on the Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Yahoo Entertainment caught up with the actress, who currently stars in the NBC show Blindspot, about why she didn’t return for the blockbuster film.

“I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time,” she told Yahoo on Friday. “So there was a conflict there.”

Alexander continued, “I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing. They called and said, ‘Hey, by the way, would you come do this?’ I said there is no way I can make that work that fast.”

Jaimie Alexander and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World. (Photo: Jay Maidment/Walt Disney Studios/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Still, Alexander says she “tried,” noting, “It couldn’t happen. They were on a different continent!” Thor: Ragnarok was filmed in Australia.

“So it was sad,” she admitted. “I was bummed about it.”

That doesn’t mean there are any hard feelings between the actress and the studio. “I’m really looking forward to seeing it,” she exclaimed. “It will be nice to see all those great people in that movie. I’m super excited for it. I also heard that it’s incredible funny which makes me really happy.”

Aside from Chris Hemsworth in the title role, Thor: Ragnarok returns Asgardians Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Odin (Anthony Hopkins), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Volstagg (Ray Stevenson), Fandral (Zachary Levi), and Hogun (Tadanobu Asano). Alexander isn’t the only regular sitting out Ragnarok, however; with the action taking place on far-flung worlds, none of the franchise’s recurring earthlings — Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster, Kat Dennings’s Darcy Lewis, or Stellan Skarsgård’s Erik Selvig — is back for the threequel.

Given the glowing reviews of the upcoming film, it’s possible a fourth could be a possibility and Alexander would love to reprise her warrior role.

“Oh, sure,” she said. “I love Marvel. I’d be happy to do other projects with them at any time. They’re a great company — I love all the guys and girls over there — they always are able to get a really fun cast for almost every project they have, which is often. And, of course, who doesn’t want to be a superhero?”

Hear that, Marvel?

For now, you can catch Alexander Friday night’s on NBC’s Blindspot.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters Nov. 2.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: