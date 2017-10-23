Thor: Ragnarok: It's impossible to interview Jeff Goldblum, but we tried anyway

In case you hadn’t notice, Jeff Goldblum is in town promoting his new movie, the latest Marvel adventure ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

In it, he plays Jeff Goldblum, and he’s really quite Jeff Goldblum. OK, so IMDB says his character is the Grandmaster, but it’s basically just Jeff being Jeff, and I think we can all agree that Jeff Goldblum is the best Jeff Goldblum we have.

From flirting with Holly Willoughby on ‘This Morning’, to playing jazz piano for Gregory Porter on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, the disarmingly smooth-talking eccentric has been turning heads across the country with every outlandish TV appearance, and he’s clearly a man who marches to his own beat.

Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (Disney/Marvel Studios) More

Speaking to Jeff on a promotional tour like this is fraught with difficulty. On the one hand, it’s a huge privilege to speak to the Hollywood icon who we know and love from films such as ‘The Fly’, ‘Jurassic Park’, and ‘Independence Day’.

But, on the other hand, trying to get a serious answer out of him is like trying to herd kittens with a sweeping brush made of cooked spaghetti. His answer to our first question alone was 75 seconds of pure, unfiltered stream-of-consciousness, which is quite a lot when you only have 5-6 minutes with him.

Stay gold, Jeff (Yahoo) More

Anyway, we tried and you can watch the results above.

Here’s what we learned from Jeff Goldblum…

He thinks ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ director Taika Waititi “is a sprite, or an elf, or a gnome, or some kind of wood creature of magical capacities.”

He got choked up watching the film for the first time, saying “I thought it was very touching, and human”.

He stays in touch with his Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill “telepathically, and in our gizzards”.

He’s excited about returning as Ian Malcolm in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, calling director JA Bayona “a very exciting director”.

And that’s about it. We hope you enjoy the interview as much as we did.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is in cinemas from Tuesday 24 October. Watch a trailer below.





