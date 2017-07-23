Thor: Ragnarok gets a thundering new Comic Con trailer

Thor is back… in a crazy new trailer for ‘Thor: Raganarok’.

And it looks as though the God of Thunder is in trouble.

Unveiled at San Diego Comic Con, the latest trailer for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ manages to somehow be even crazier than the first. Ramping the action up to eleven, we get to watch Thor and Hulk fight it out in the arena, while Cate Blanchett’s Goddess of Death takes hold in Asgard… and there’s even a glimpse at a firey new villain.

Best of all – the entire thing is heaps of fun.

The new ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trailer is absolutely incredible.

The God of Thunder is back

Taking us back to Asgard, it looks as though Thor and his fellow Asgardians have run into a spot of trouble. Hela – the Goddess of Death – has arrived… and she’s hell bent on destroying everything Thor loves.

And that includes his hammer, Mjolnir.

Of course, Thor finds himself cast out from his kingdom, abandoned on a strange, new world where he’s forced to fight to survive. And it’s not long before he’s confronted by an old pal.

Thor finds an old friend

Helpfully, Thor catches us up as he explains things to Hulk.

“So much has happened since I last saw you,” he says. “I lost my hammer, like yesterday, so that’s still pretty fresh… and then I went on a journey of self-discovery. And then I met you.”

Thankfully, it looks as though Thor has found some unlikely allies in the form of Hulk, Valkyrie and even his two-faced half-brother, Loki. And he’s going to need all the help he can get, as it looks as though Hela has some allies too.

Thor villains, Skurge and the demonic Surtur

We’ve already seen Karl Urban as the comic book classic, Skurge… but now it looks as though Thor and his pals are going to face an even bigger threat – the demon Surtur, who will be voiced by Clancy Brown.

Not exactly a small problem then.

There’s even an awesome new poster, too.

Thor: Ragnarok gets a trippy new poster

Here’s the official synopsis:

