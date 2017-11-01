Thor: Ragnarok cut a scene implying Valkyrie’s sexuality

Valkyrie was supposed to be bisexual in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

But a scene which hints at her sexuality was cut.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, actress Tessa Thompson – who plays Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ – explained how she pitched Valkyrie’s sexuality to director Taika Waititi.

And it’s based on Valkyrie’s comic book relationship with anthropologist Annabelle Riggs.

“There’s this great illustration of them in a kiss,” she explained… and although Valkyrie is yet to meet Annabelle Riggs on the big screen, she convinced Taika Waititi to shoot a scene depicting an unknown woman leaving Valkyrie’s bedroom.

And this basically confirms that Valkyrie could have been Marvel’s first bisexual hero.

“He kept it in the film as long as he could,” explains Rolling Stone. “Eventually the bit had to be cut because it distracted from the scene’s vital exposition.”

But that doesn’t mean we won’t circle back to this is a future movie.

And it’s better than being left out completely like Lady Sif.

“There were things that we talked about that we allowed to exist in the characterization, but maybe not be explicit in the film,” Thompson explained.

During a flashback which sees Hela, Goddess of Death murdering the rest of Valkyrie’s warrior clan, it seems the actress made an internal decision about one of her fellow warriors.

“There’s a great shot of me falling back from one of my sisters who’s just been slain,” she explained. “In my mind, that was my lover.”

Whether or not Valkyrie’s sexuality is explored in further movies remains to be seen.

But I can’t help thinking Marvel missed out on making ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ just that little bit more diverse.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

Taika Waititi directed the movie, based on a script by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, and Eric Pearson.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in cinemas on 27 October 2017.





