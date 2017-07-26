Thor: Ragnarok could be the shortest MCU movie yet

From Digital Spy

While Avengers: Infinity War could be the longest MCU movie to date, it looks like Thor: Ragnarok will be the complete opposite.

Talking to Collider at Comic-Con where the brilliant new trailer was released, director Taika Waititi revealed that the cut of the movie he has at the moment clocks in around 100 minutes, which would make it the shortest MCU ever by more than ten minutes.

"It's not gonna be a very, very long film. I think stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time," he teased.

"I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours."

Currently, the shortest MCU movies are The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, both of which run around 112 minutes, with the more recent MCU outings all lasting over the two-hour mark.

Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo recently revealed that the current cut of the epic superhero team-up is more than 150 minutes long.

But if you're feeling short-changed that we won't have loads of Thor, Hulk and Loki banter, Waititi added that there will be a lot of deleted scenes for Thor: Ragnarok.

"Great scenes. Funny, funny moments that – you can't have it all. As I say you gotta kill those puppies, so we had to take some of those things out. Those scenes will exist so people will be able to see them," he explained.

Thor: Ragnarok will be released in UK cinemas on October 27 and in US cinemas on November 3.

