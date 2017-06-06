Chris Hemsworth reignites Civil War feud with hilarious behind-the-scenes Avengers video

The Mighty Thor is getting his own back after being left out of a recent Avengers ‘rehearsal’.

Appearing in a new video on Instagram and Facebook, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star Chris Hemsworth expresses his disgust at being left out of a recent ‘rehearsal’ but not to worry, it’s just the Marvel star stumbling upon a stash of action figures.

And the result is absolutely hilarious.

Taking the opportunity to lay into his fellow Avengers, Hemsworth is clearly appalled by the lack of Thor figure so he decides to lay the smack down, and show us how a Marvel ‘Civil War’ would really go down.

And it isn’t pretty.

“Oh, this is cute,” he says as he stumbles upon the action figures. “What are you guys just playing with your dolls here? A little fight scene going on here, is it?”

“Who’s this guy?” he asks, mocking Hawkeye. “Berlin techno rave he just rolled in from at 3am.”

“Look at me!” he added as he grabbed Captain America. “I’m an idiot!”

“I tell you what would really happen if there was a fight between all of us,” he says as he grabs the famed hammer, Mjolnir. “It would go a little something like this…”

Of course, he then proceeds to punt action figures off the table with his hammer.

Except for Spider-Man, who would just fall over because he’s a ‘little kid’, and The Vision, who isn’t even real anyway… Amazing.

It certainly looks as though directors Joe and Anthony Russo are having a lot of fun filming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and they have even dropped our first look at the movie’s trailers.

Literally, our first look at Avengers: Infinity War trailers… – Credit: Facebook More

Yup, literally the cast and crew’s trailers on the set of ‘Infinity War’.

Still, it’s great to know that Marvel’s biggest event movie so far is off to a great start. And it’s encouraging to see that everyone is having a great time filming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Let’s just hope Thor gets to punt a few more Avengers like that on the big screen.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

