Thor and Loki Team Up in New ‘Ragnarok’ Trailer (Watch)

A new trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok” left the crowd in Hall H crazed during San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. But perhaps the biggest surprise came courtesy of Tom Hiddleston’s character, Loki.

“Loki’s allegiance has always been slightly unpredictable, and he’s still the God of mischief,” Hiddleston said during Marvel’s panel where the footage was unveiled. The trailer shows Loki in chains before eventually teaming up with Chris Hemsworth’s titular character.

If not Loki’s allegiance, the most exciting aspect of the trailer might come courtesy of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, who speaks.

“We have a speaking Hulk,” Ruffalo said during the panel, and described his character as having the “vocabulary of a two-year-old.”

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” helmer Taika Waititi directed the third standalone Thor movie, which seems to be quirkier and more offbeat than the first two, and is already drawing comparisons to “Guardians of the Galaxy.” “Ragnarok” also stars Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige produced the film, along with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel, and Stan Lee.

Marvel also used the third day of Comic-Con to share updates on “Captain Marvel,” “Iron Fist,” “Punisher,” and many more of the TV shows and films that populate the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is scheduled for release on Nov. 3. The new trailer can be viewed above.