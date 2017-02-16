Thomas the Tank Engine Toys Meet Superman, Power Rangers, and More: See Majorly Cool New Minis Mash-Ups (Exclusive)

Looks like Thomas the Tank Engine is making some brand new friends. A staple of children’s TV on both sides of the pond since the 1980s, the friendly-faced British train is also a perennial presence on toy shelves. In 2015, Fisher-Price introduced the pint-sized Minis line of Thomas & Friends merchandise, which has since grown to include mash-up designs uniting Thomas and his pals with other pop-culture heroes, including SpongeBob Squarepants and DC Super Friends. This year, the company is rolling out new lines of mash-up trains, expanding the DC line with all-new heroes and uniting Thomas & Friends with such enduring franchises as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, who will be returning to the big screen on March 24. Yahoo Movies is exclusively premiering 17 of these new Thomas & Friends Minis, so click through the above gallery to see the latest evolution in toy train technology. (All sets retail at $7.49 for a 4-pack of Minis and $15.99 for a 9-pack.)