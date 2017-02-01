'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2': This Dancing Groot Figure Is the Toy We Need Now

Dancing Baby Groot took the universe by storm when he sprouted at the end of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. As the trailers and previews for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 show, the sapling superhero, now free of his pot and ready to rumble, will be a force to be reckoned with despite his diminutive stature.

Naturally, with something as adorable and formidable as Baby Groot, the powers that be know fans will be clamoring for one of their own. Let us introduce Hasbro’s just-announced Dancing Groot figure. The 11.5-inch electronic Groot grooves to the strains of Jay and the American’s “Come a Little Bit Closer,” one of the easy-rocking tunes featured on Peter Quill’s Awesome Mix 2 cassette that doubles as the movie’s soundtrack. (The 1964 song was prominently featured in a clip shown at San Diego Comic-Con in which li’l Groot comically helps Yondu and Rocket escape from the Ravagers.)

The $34.99 toy will also show off his moves as you play external music, with his eyes aglow and his rhythmic roots shaking. The figure will be available in stores and online in the spring, with presales beginning Feb. 15.

Dancing Groot is the latest addition to Hasbro’s wave of Guardians 2 toys. The toymaker previously unveiled a line of highly detailed 6-inch Marvel Legends action figures, a series of 12-inch Titan Hero figures, role-play masks, and a Baby Groot version of the Bop It!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 lands on Earth on May 5.

